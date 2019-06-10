×
LaLiga Rumours: Antoine Griezmann could help Real Madrid land Mbappe

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
119   //    10 Jun 2019, 22:38 IST
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the story?

According to the Spanish sports daily AS, Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann could pave way for Real Madrid Mbappe move. Earlier it was reported that PSG are now firm favourites to sign Griezmann.

In case you didn't know...

Mbappe broke into the scene when his exploits helped AS Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17 campaign. Monaco also enjoyed an extended run in the Champions League owing to the exploits of the French star. But their joy was short-lived as PSG secured the services of Mbappe on loan in 2017 before making their move permanent.

Since his arrival to the French capital, the 20-year-old has proven himself to be a vital asset for the club. Mbappe enjoyed a superb campaign in the recently concluded 2018/19 season, helping PSG retain the Ligue 1 title.

He ended the campaign with 39 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions and finished second in the race for European Golden Shoe, just three goals behind Lionel Messi.

On the other hand, Griezmann announced his departure from Atletico Madrid despite signing a contract renewal last year. The 28-year-old racked up 21 goals in 2018/19 but failed to help his team win a single trophy.

The heart of the matter

Mbappe is keen to make a move away from PSG. According to the report, a move for Griezmann will only push Mbappe more towards the exit. Real Madrid have tried signing Mbappe before and they will not hesitate to try again. If PSG manages to secure the services of the Frenchman, they might be inclined to let Mbappe go, provided they get a huge fee.

What's next?

It is unlikely that Kylian Mbappe will move to Spain in the upcoming summer window but it cannot be completely ruled out.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid Transfer News
Real Madrid Transfer News: French super striker may well move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the transfer window
Contact Us