LaLiga Rumours: Barcelona favorites to sign another Ajax midfielder ahead of PSG and Real Madrid

What's the story?

According to reports from the Spanish media outlet AS, Barcelona are firm favourites to land another Ajax midfielder, with Donny van de Beek being targeted this time.

The Catalan giants have already secured the signing of van de Beek's teammate, Frenkie de Jong and they are reportedly close to securing Matthijs de Ligt.

In case you didn't know...

Van de Beek has played a major role in Ajax's meteoric rise in the Champions League this campaign. Despite Ajax crashing out from the Champions League in the semi-finals, van de Beek scored crucial away goals against both Juventus and Tottenham. The midfielder has already proven his caliber against the toughest of opponents at the biggest stages.

The 22-year-old has racked up 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Ajax have virtually secured the domestic double and it goes without saying that the Dutch midfielder was an integral part of the side. Van de Beek is known for his versatility on the ball as he can both defend and push forward as necessary for his team.

On the other hand, Barcelona again failed in their quest for European glory, but they will secure the domestic double if they beat Valencia in the Copa del Rey finals. The Catalan giants secured the signing of Ajax's Frenkie de Jong in the winter transfer window and the player will feature for them in the upcoming season.

The heart of the matter

After the Champions league debacle, the Blaugrana board are eager to bring reinforcements and bookies have tipped van de Beek to join the Catalan giants in the summer.

According to the report, Barcelona are ahead in the race to sign van de Beek, with European heavyweights like PSG, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also interested to secure his services, but the Dutch starlet will likely prefer the destination of Frenkie de Jong.

The odds for van de Beek to join Barcelona have increased from 34/1 to 3.5/1, which is above their rivals. The Ajax midfielder is valued at €25 million but Ajax will want more.

What's next?

Ajax will play De Graatschap tonight in their final fixture of the season.