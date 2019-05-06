LaLiga Rumours: Paul Pogba grows closer to Real Madrid as United fail to secure Champions League spot

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Manchester United's failure to secure a Champions League spot will have a huge effect as it brings superstar Paul Pogba closer to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

Since his return to Manchester United in 2016 for a hefty sum, Paul Pogba has proven himself to be an asset for the club, but reports suggest that the French midfielder is currently not enjoying his time at Old Trafford.

Pogba endured a chaotic period under former boss Jose Mourinho in the first half of the season. The 26-year-old began to show glimpses of his usual self initially under the tutelage of Ole Gunner Solskjaer but endured another slump in the recent matches.

Pogba was unable to help the Red Devils finish in the top four of the Premier League this campaign. United sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth placed Tottenham with just a game lett in the current season.

The Frenchman never hid his admiration towards Real Madrid and even Zinedine Zidane has iterated the same. But the Los Blancos manager treated the topic with more caution during his latest press conference.

On the other hand, Ole Gunner Solskjaer sent a warning to the players after 1-1 draw against Huddersfield yesterday.

“I can’t talk about individuals now, but there is the chance you have seen the last of players," said the Norwegian after Sunday’s game.

The heart of the matter

The failure of Manchester United to secure a Champions League spot will have ripple effects and one of them is pushing Pogba out of the club. It is an open secret that Pogba is one of the names in Real Madrid's shortlist as they plan to bolster their squad with new signings.

According to the report, Pogba will not only miss featuring in the Champions League in the upcoming season but will also take a hefty 25% pay cut due to a clause in his contract. Moreover, the harsh criticisms against the players will further drive the player out, with Los Blancos ready to break the bank to sign the superstar.

What's next?

Manchester United will play Cardiff City in the remaining game of the Premier League this season.