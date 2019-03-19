×
LaLiga Rumours: Premier League star adamant on Real Madrid move in the summer transfer window 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
176   //    19 Mar 2019, 18:04 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the rumour?

According to a report from AS, Premier League superstar Eden Hazard is determined to make his dream move to Real Madrid come true in the summer, despite the fact that Chelsea were handed a ban by FIFA over two transfer windows.

In case you didn't know...

With 13 goals and 11 assists, Hazard has performed at a high level throughout the current campaign and is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career so far.

Chelsea reached the Carabao Cup Final, losing the title to Manchester City but are well on their way in the Europa League. They are also currently 6th in the Premier League after their 2-0 defeat last weekend against Everton.

The Belgian star will be entering the final 12 months of his contract after the season with his contract set to end in 2020. Hazard has refused the contract renewal offers from Chelsea and Chelsea risk losing the player for free when his contract ends.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are currently 3rd in the LaLiga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, and out of the Champions League and Copa Del Rey. After two coaches in the past nine months, Los Blancos named Zinedine Zidane as their coach again.

The heart of the matter

Over the last year, Hazard stated that it would be his dream to play in Spain and never hid his admiration for Real Madrid and Zidane.

"It would be a dream come true to play for Zidane" stated Hazard on RTL in November 2017.

It is crystal clear that Hazard is determined to join Real Madrid, irrespective of the results regarding Chelsea's appeal to CAS over their two-window transfer ban.

According to the report, Los Blancos are waiting for the Premier League giants to name their price. The Chelsea board believes they are not in a position to stop the transfer as Zidane's arrival is another key factor for Hazard to join Madrid.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

AS are reliable for LaLiga news. Hazard has expressed his dream to move to Madrid several times and it's a deal that's likely to take place in the summer.

What's next?

It remains to be seen how the moves regarding Eden Hazard pan out in the summer. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will host Huesca next in the LaLiga. 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
