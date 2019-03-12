×
LaLiga rumours: Zinedine Zidane promised £300 million as Real Madrid target three Galacticos

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
2.89K   //    12 Mar 2019, 00:29 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Real Madrid Press Conference

What's the rumor?

According to reports from Independent, Zinedine Zidane was promised £300 million by Real Madrid as their efforts to lure the French manager back into the club.

In case you didn't know...

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season to take a much-needed sabbatical after spending two and half seasons with the club.

The French legend remains one of the most decorated football players of all time and won everything there is to win in Spain except the Copa Del Rey in his first managerial stint.

In almost three seasons with the club, he won three Champions Leagues, one LaLiga title, two Club World Cups, two European Super Cups, and one Spanish Super Cup. Real Madrid was Zidane's first managerial stint as he replaced Rafa Benitez.

Los Blancos lost four consecutive home games which saw them crash out of Champions League and Copa del Rey before they won 4-1 against Real Valladolid last night.

Real Madrid are third in the LaLiga table, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

In a surprising term of events, the Frenchman has returned as Real Madrid manager just 10 months after leaving the club.

According to the report, Zidane was promised a huge transfer budget to revamp the team with new faces. Stars like Bale, Marcelo, and Luka Modric are expected to leave this summer and Los Blancos want to bring in a “galactico” this summer for the first time since 2014, and may even try for Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Eriksen in the summer transfer window.

As a result, Real Madrid's summer transfer budget may exceed over £300 million this summer.

Rumour Ratings: 6/10

Florentino Perez is desperate to strengthen the squad after their failures this season and will look to meet new coach Zidane's expectations and demands before the next season.

What's next?

Despite the arrival of Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid has little to play for and will play against Celta Vigo in the weekend.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
