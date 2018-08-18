LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for

Dembele is one of the best young players in the world

LaLiga is a destination for some of the world’s best players and it was the arena for Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - one of the greatest individual battles in sporting history.

However, the league is also a breeding ground for some of the finest talent to have played the game and continues to produce outstanding players.

The likes of David Silva, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata shone in Spain’s top tier before going on to become superstars in the Premier League. It is not just the Spanish players who shone in the league at a very young age.

Antoine Griezmann came through the Academy of Real Sociedad although he’s French and is now one of the best players in the world. Marcelo joined Real Madrid when he was only 19 and is still at the club having established himself as arguably the best left-back in the world. Then there is Samuel Eto’s who came through the Real Madrid academy before going on to win back to back trebles with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

There are several talented youngsters playing for LaLiga clubs and here are the top 5 to watch out for this season.

#5. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid agreed on a fee to sign Vinicius a year ago

Vinicius hasn’t played for Real Madrid in an official game but there is a lot of hype surrounding the player as the Los Blancos paid €46m to sign the teenager a year in advance.

The 18-year-old officially became a Real Madrid player this summer and has impressed in preseason.

The Brazilian forward has drawn comparisons with compatriot Neymar for his pace, trickery and dribbling skills. At such a young age, he scored 14 goals in 69 games for Flamengo and 17 goals in 19 games for Brazil U17.

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, Vinicius will get opportunities to prove himself in the Spanish top tier and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure and expectations.

Many believe Vinicius is one for the future, but Marcelo has stated that he is also one for the present.

“He is the present of Real Madrid, he is on our team. I was 18 when I arrived and Sergio Ramos was 19. He [Vinicius] is a young boy and we want to make him feel at ease and help him. He is the present and future of the club.”

