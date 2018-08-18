Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 U-21 players to watch out for

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.58K   //    18 Aug 2018, 13:45 IST

Dembele is one of the best young players in the world
Dembele is one of the best young players in the world

LaLiga is a destination for some of the world’s best players and it was the arena for Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - one of the greatest individual battles in sporting history.

However, the league is also a breeding ground for some of the finest talent to have played the game and continues to produce outstanding players.

The likes of David Silva, Fernando Torres and Juan Mata shone in Spain’s top tier before going on to become superstars in the Premier League. It is not just the Spanish players who shone in the league at a very young age.

Antoine Griezmann came through the Academy of Real Sociedad although he’s French and is now one of the best players in the world. Marcelo joined Real Madrid when he was only 19 and is still at the club having established himself as arguably the best left-back in the world. Then there is Samuel Eto’s who came through the Real Madrid academy before going on to win back to back trebles with Barcelona and Inter Milan.

There are several talented youngsters playing for LaLiga clubs and here are the top 5 to watch out for this season.

#5. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid agreed a fee to sign Vinicius a year ago
Real Madrid agreed on a fee to sign Vinicius a year ago

Vinicius hasn’t played for Real Madrid in an official game but there is a lot of hype surrounding the player as the Los Blancos paid €46m to sign the teenager a year in advance.

The 18-year-old officially became a Real Madrid player this summer and has impressed in preseason.

The Brazilian forward has drawn comparisons with compatriot Neymar for his pace, trickery and dribbling skills. At such a young age, he scored 14 goals in 69 games for Flamengo and 17 goals in 19 games for Brazil U17.

With Cristiano Ronaldo gone, Vinicius will get opportunities to prove himself in the Spanish top tier and it will be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure and expectations.

Many believe Vinicius is one for the future, but Marcelo has stated that he is also one for the present.

“He is the present of Real Madrid, he is on our team. I was 18 when I arrived and Sergio Ramos was 19. He [Vinicius] is a young boy and we want to make him feel at ease and help him. He is the present and future of the club.”
1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Vinicius Júnior Football Top 5/Top 10 Ernesto Valverde Julen Lopetegui
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga India Telecast: How to watch all the games on...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attacking defenders to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 predictions: Are Barca set for another...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1 Preview
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Top 5 contenders for Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
How To Watch LaLiga This Season On Facebook
RELATED STORY
Facebook and LaLiga set to revolutionize Sports consumption
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
FT GIR REA
0 - 0
 Girona vs Real Valladolid
FT REA LEV
0 - 3
 Real Betis vs Levante
Today CEL ESP 09:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Espanyol
Today VIL REA 11:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Sociedad
Tomorrow BAR DEP 01:45 AM Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow EIB HUE 09:45 PM Eibar vs Huesca
Tomorrow RAY SEV 11:45 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Sevilla
20 Aug REA GET 01:45 AM Real Madrid vs Getafe
20 Aug VAL ATL 11:30 PM Valencia vs Atlético Madrid
21 Aug ATH LEG 01:30 AM Athletic Club vs Leganés
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us