Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
806   //    20 Apr 2019, 20:49 IST

Ernesto Valverde could lose one of his top players in the summer
Ernesto Valverde could lose one of his top players in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are a month away from the summer transfer window. With several top clubs across Europe expecting a busy summer, the rumour mill is buzzing.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the most prominent clubs expected to oversee a massive squad overhaul in the summer. With several high-profile stars expected to switch clubs before the next season starts, we are expecting several transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 20 April 2019.

Nabil Fekir parts ways with agent

Nabil Fekir in action against Barcelona
Nabil Fekir in action against Barcelona

Frenchman Nabil Fekir has split with his agent amid rumours of a potential move to Liverpool. Fekir came close to joining Liverpool last summer but the move did not materialize. Subsequently, tensions arose between the Lyon midfielder and his agent and now Fekir has revealed that the duo have parted ways.

Speaking to Europe 1, Fekir's (now) former agent Jean-Pierre Bernes said,

"I terminated the contract on (Thursday).
"It was a choice (Fekir) took. He will certainly look for another agent. Like all human relationships, from time to time you can have a difference of opinion on someone's future or their behaviour."
"To get into one of the top 10 clubs is very difficult, you must have an approach.
"You must not place too much importance on the role of an agent. When you have a big player and a big club wants him, it is the club who come to see you. You are not soliciting interest."

Nabil Fekir reportedly has admirers in Real Madrid and Chelsea as well.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Philippe Coutinho Luka Jović Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
