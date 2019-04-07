×
LaLiga Transfer News: Two Premier League superstars are the priority for Real Madrid this summer

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
218   //    07 Apr 2019, 12:40 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, two Premier League stars, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, are the priority of Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window.

Los Blancos hierarchy have stepped up in their pursuit for Chelsea talisman, they will turn their focus on Manchester United star only after the completion of Hazard deal.

In case you didn't know...

Both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba have been the key players for their respective teams in the World Cup in 2018 and have helped their clubs in the current campaign.

Hazard has been enjoying a brilliant season with Chelsea, propelling the Blues towards a Europa League title and a top four finish in the Premier League. With 17 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, the Belgian superstar has proven his caliber time and again against the biggest oppositions.

Hazard will be entering the final year in his contract in the coming season and has flaunted his desire to play for Real Madrid last year.

On the other hand, Paul Pogba endured a chaotic six months in the current season under former boss Jose Mourinho but has looked in his usual self after the arrival of Ole Gunner Solskjaer. The French midfielder has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions throughout the season.

Like Hazard, Pogba stated that a move to Real Madrid will be a dream for anyone and Zinedine Zidane has openly been a fan of both these superstars.

The heart of the matter

Zidane himself indicated that both Pogba and Hazard are the top two players in Real Madrid's wishlist in the upcoming transfer window. It is no secret that Real Madrid hierarchy are desperate to revamp the squad with fresh faces.

According to the report, Los Blancos looks to complete the deal to secure Hazard from Chelsea in the coming month. Madrid will then turn their attention to Pogba as Hazard transfer looks less complicated with the Belgian star's contract expiring next year.

Rumor rating: 7/10

AS is a reliable source, and despite Chelsea and United's reluctance to sell their stars, it is likely that Los Blancos are in pursuit of both Hazard and Pogba.

What's next?

Real Madrid will take on Eibar next in LaLiga.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
