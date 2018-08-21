Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
LaLiga Week 1 Review: Barca, Real register wins but Valencia vs Atletico was the game of the week

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive
21 Aug 2018

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga
Leo Messi is back!

LaLiga, the greatest League in the world is well and truly back. The biggest names in the game wore the colours of the greatest clubs of the world and mesmerized the watching world.

With all the focus on transfer activity - as a result of the summer break - all the talk can now, again, be about the game and those who indulge in it.

Week 1 of the Spanish top flight began with last year's surprise packages Girona FC hosting Real Valladolid in a game which ended with both sides sharing the spoils and failing to trouble the scorers.

Next up, Levante travelled to Real Betis and blew them out of the water, scoring three without reply to get off to the perfect start to the campaign while Espanyol held Celta Vigo to a 1-1 away draw.

Real Sociedad were on the road to Villareal and came from behind to register a 1-2 win in the first week of LaLiga Santander.

LaLiga debutants Huesca had a dream start to life in the Spanish top flight. Alex Gallar scored a brace for the newcomers including a solo effort which would've made Lionel Messi sit up and take notice.

Another dream debut was the one that Andre Silva had for Sevilla FC in which he scored a hattrick to help his side win 1-4 away at Rayo Vallecano.

The Champions, Barcelona hosted Deporvito Alaves and took their time to get going. Lionel Messi was at his sparkling best, however, scoring a brace and striking the post on two other occasions. Philippe Coutinho also got on the scoresheet, with an impressive solo effort, to round off an impressive performance from the Catalans.

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

Real Madrid, too, got off to a winning start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo in LaLiga with an easy 2-0 victory over Getafe CF with Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale getting on the scoresheet for the Los Blancos.

The game of week 1 was the clash between heavyweights Valencia and Atletico Madrid with the Europa League Champions travelling to Mestella. In a high-octane match which ended at a goal apiece, the game was lit up by Antoine Griezmann's stellar assist to help his side take the lead through Angel Correa.

Athletic Bilbao capped off a brilliant week of Spanish football grabbing a 93rd-minute winner. Iker Muniain coming up trumps for the hosts against Leganes.

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
"Played 38, Won 26, Drawn 12, Lost exactly none!"
