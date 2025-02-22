Lamia vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Lamia and Panathinaikos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 24 clash on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at Athanasios Diakos Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 7-0 thrashing away to PAOK. Giannis Konstantelias was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick while Ally Samatta, Fedor Chalov, Andrija Zivkovic, and Shola Shoretire scored a goal each.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, claimed a 2-0 home win over Vikingur Reykjavik in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie. Filip Mladenovic broke the deadlock in the 70th minute while Tete scored what proved to be the tie-winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

The Shamrock will shift their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 home win over Volos.

The win left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered 46 points from 23 games. Lamia are bottom of the standings with nine points.

Lamia vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 15 wins from the last 23 head-to-head games. Lamia were victorious four times while four games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Panathinaikos claimed a 1-0 home win.

Lamia are winless in their last 23 games across competitions (17 losses).

Seven of Panathinaikos' last nine games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Lamia have scored just 10 goals in 23 league games this season - the worst record in the league.

Panathinaikos are winless in their last five away games (two draws).

Lamia vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Lamia will be playing second-division football next season barring a great escape. They started the campaign with a win on the opening day but are without a victory since then and find themselves with a nine-point deficit to recover at the foot of the table.

Panathinaikos have seen their title race take a hit in recent weeks. They have lost their last three away games on the bounce but will be expected to get back to winning ways against a side that have not found the back of the net in over nine hours of football.

We are backing the visitors to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Lamia 0-2 Panathinaikos

Lamia vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Panathinaikos to win and keep a clean sheet

