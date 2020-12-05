Lampard and Chelsea have proven to be the real deal, but are they ready for explosive Leeds United?

The last time Chelsea lost a game to a goal from open play was back in September against Liverpool. The last time they lost any game at all was in the same month when they lost 5-4 on penalties to Tottenham in the league cup after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Since then, the Blues have overturned their form and gone on an amazing run which culminated in no defeats in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Frank Lampard came under criticism following the team’s slow start to the season, but the former midfielder has got the team playing some of the best football in the English top-flight.

Chelsea appear stocked in every position. On Wednesday, they recorded an emphatic 4-0 win against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanches Pizjuan. It was the Spanish side’s first home loss in Europe in 14 games.

Leeds United will test Chelsea

As the Blues prepare to welcome Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend, their fans are right to be buoyant. However, this is a game that is very difficult to call, especially considering the way Leeds have played this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have proven to be a tough nut to crack and have already made light work of some of the Premier League’s very good teams.

They dismantled Aston Villa 3-0 when the Villians were flying high in the league. Leeds also held both Arsenal and Manchester City to draws, before beating Everton last week.

Earlier in the season, the Peacocks also went head to head with defending champions Liverpool and narrowly lost 4-3 after giving Jurgen Klopp’s side a serious run for their money.

💬 “We can go anywhere and surprise teams, we are not afraid" Gjanni looks ahead to our clash with Chelsea — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 4, 2020

Is Chelsea ready for all-attacking Leeds?

So, if there’s any side that can halt Chelsea’s impressive run, it’s definitely Leeds. Since returning to the Premier League, they have made their presence felt and are currently the side with the most shots taken in the division.

The above stat is a testament to their attacking threat. On Saturday, Chelsea will face yet another big test and the onus lies with the Blues to prove that they are ready for Bielsa’s explosive team.

“It will be a big test for us. If you analyse Leeds, which is not easy because of the way they play, you see they have lots of shots and score goals against top teams. We’ll have to be at our absolute best in terms of concentration and the togetherness in how we defend,” Lampard told Chelseafc.com ahead of the game.

“We’ve been showing some really good signs and that’s how you get clean sheets from front to back but it will be a huge test because they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the league," he added.

Chelsea can temporarily move to the top of the Premier League table if they beat Leeds United. However, the Peacocks will also be just a point behind the Blues should they emerge victoriously.

This makes the game keener and Premier League fans can be sure to witness a cracker at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.