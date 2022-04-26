Lampard and Everton now in serious danger of being relegated after Liverpool defeat

It’s fair to say Frank Lampard’s tenure as Everton boss hasn’t gone according to plan. The former Chelsea manager arrived with so much optimism at Goodison Park but it just hasn’t worked out.

In the 12 Premier League matches that Lampard has overseen the Toffees have disappointingly lost nine times, with just three wins to show for it. Everton’s atrocious form has seen them drop further down the Premier League table, with their latest defeat to Liverpool plunging them into the relegation zone.

Lampard’s side are now two points behind 17th-placed Burnley and their poor form makes them serious candidates to be demoted to the Championship.

Liverpool compound Everton’s woes

Everton have been pretty bad in recent months and some of their results have simply been dreadful, to say the least.

The Toffees suffered a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United, lost 2-0 to Southampton, got battered 5-0 by Tottenham and were routed 4-0 by Crystal Palace.

Their only win since the start of April came against Manchester United but they needed much more to beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Unfortunately, Everton’s efforts were simply not good enough.

The Toffees tried their best to frustrate Jurgen Klopp’s side. This approach worked in the first half but it was only a matter of time before the Reds found a way.

Liverpool eventually found a breakthrough in the 62nd minute when Andy Robertson finished with aplomb. Substitute Divock Origi made it 2-0 late on to compound the Toffees' misery.

Sporting Life Football & Infogol @InfogolApp Leeds - 34pts

Burnley - 31pts

-------------------------

Everton - 29pts



Leeds - 34pts

Burnley - 31pts

-------------------------

Everton - 29pts

Frank Lampard's side have a 51.4% chance of relegation, according to the Infogol model.

Toffees facing relegation

Everton have featured in the English top-flight for 68 straight years but their status in the division is currently in serious jeopardy.

Although they still have a game in hand, their current form does not suggest they could dig themselves out of these relegation blues. Lampard said after the derby defeat, as quoted by the Guardian:

“There are 18 points to fight for, that is a lot of points. It is important for the players and fans and club not to get sucked into that in a negative way. Be realistic, yes – but there are a lot of games for us to try to win. With the attitude we showed, the togetherness and spirit, and if a few things go our way, we’ll get the results.”

“Every game we have to be spot-on, we have to fight and believe. The whole club has to do that, there will be some negative chat [externally], but we’ve been in this fight since I’ve been here. If it goes to the end, let’s stand up and take it to the end.”

Everton find themselves in the relegation zone for the first time since the 1998-99 season. This time, they are in serious danger of getting relegated – unless the Toffees can go on a decent run in their remaining six matches this season.

