Lampard makes first signing, Sancho to join for £120m: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 22nd December 2019

Scott Newman December 22, 2019



Would £120m be a good price for Jadon Sancho?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s Chelsea transfer roundup for the day. The Blues are all set to face Tottenham Hotspur in a key Premier League match this afternoon, but many Chelsea fans are simply looking forward to January, where Frank Lampard can finally spend some money on strengthening his squad. Without further ado, here are today’s stories.

Sancho on his way for £120m?

Sky Sports are now picking up the report that Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jadon Sancho could be on his way to Chelsea for a reported fee of around £120m, which adds more fuel to a story that’s been ongoing for a couple of weeks now.

Whether the transfer would go through in January or the summer remains a question mark, but with Frank Lampard known to be coveting more attacking talent and Sancho in red-hot form – scoring 9 and assisting 9 in Bundesliga action this season – it’s a move that would probably make sense for the Blues, even if Sky’s pundits seem largely split.

Paul McCarthy states that the signing would be a “good investment”, while Patrick Barclay argues that £120m could be too large a sum for the youngster.

Lampard’s first signing to go into Chelsea’s academy

Goal is reporting that Chelsea have agreed a deal to bring in 16-year old Norwegian prospect Bryan Fiabema from Tromso in January after the teenager impressed on a recent trial at Stamford Bridge.

The report does not state a transfer fee and suggests that the status of fellow Norwegian trialist Christos Zafeiris is currently unknown. Rather than head into the Blues’ first-team squad, though, Fiabema will instead join the club’s academy system to work under coaches Andy Myers and Ed Brand.

Bordeaux interested in Giroud

Earlier this week Inter Milan were linked with a move for Chelsea’s French striker Olivier Giroud, and now Goal is reporting that Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are also interested in the veteran, who has found himself out of favour at Stamford Bridge following the rise of Tammy Abraham.

The report does suggest Giroud would rather move to Inter – where he’d hook up with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – and the fact that Bordeaux may struggle to match the striker’s wage demands suggests that Italy is his most likely destination if he does leave London in the near future.