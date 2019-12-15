Lampard reveals transfer plans, Zidane remains coy Mbappe, Milner signs new Liverpool deal: Football Transfer Round-up, 15th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup! In the news today, Blues manager Frank Lampard opened up about all the transfer speculation and chose to see the positive side of it all. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remained coy when he was asked about the prospect of signing compatriot Kylian Mbappe after speculation continues to persist that the Frenchman could move to the Santiago Bernabeu. James Milner has agreed to a two-year deal that extends his contract till June 2022.

Frank Lampard discusses the impact of big transfers to Chelsea

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard opened up potential signings in the January transfer window. The Blues have featured heavily in the transfer rumours section of many outlets, thanks to their transfer ban being lifted. It is claimed that they currently have a considerable amount of money in the war-chest, which could be used to attract big names to the club.

While there has been some fear that the much-discussed arrival of such important players would unsettle the young squad Lampard has worked with this season, he believes that the speculations will drive his lads to do even higher standards.

“I never found it that negative. I suppose I remember some moments when the club made serious signings, and when I say serious I mean big-money signings.

“I remember when Fernando Torres came to the club and it was a statement signing. And I think they were always exciting.

“They might not have been to the other centre forwards, but when you are a player at a club and want to be successful and push and push, I think you do get excited by players coming in."

Lampard refused to reveal potential signings for the club, but he mentioned that he will have a major say on who comes into Stamford Bridge.

Zidane avoids talk about Mbappe

Three weeks ago, Zinedine Zidane fuelled speculation concerning the potential purchase of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid after the youngster discussed his Real Madrid dream.

"I have known Mbappé for a long time. I am in love with him, first as a person. He came here before on trial."

However, reports claim that Zidane's sweet words may have gone down poorly with the hierarchy at the French capital. Angering Paris-Saint Germain would make Mbappe's move more difficult for the Spanish club, and the Madrid coach had to take a step back from his excited tone.

Speaking again to reporters today, he provided a more cautious response - without a declaration of love - when asked about the World Cup winner:

“He is a PSG player and I am not going to comment here what happens there. It would be disrespectful. I know Kylian very well, but I have to show respect."

James Milner delighted to sign contract extension with Liverpool

While James Milner's previous contract was due to expire in 6 months, he has signed a new deal - much to the excitement of Reds fans across the world. The tireless midfielder has been a consistent feature for the Merseyside club so far this season, and his performances have been top-notch.

Speaking about the new two-year deal, Milner said:

"Delighted to be staying at this great club for another 2 years. I want to keep going as long as possible at the highest level."

The Liverpool hierarchy will certainly be glad to have locked down the experienced 33-year-old for another two years.