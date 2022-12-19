Laos vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022

Laos will host Vietnam at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane in Group B of the 2022 AFF Championship on Wednesday (December 21).

The Warlord Paprika will make their 13th appearance in the competition but have never gone beyond the group stage in their previous 12 appearances. In the last three editions of the championship, Laos haven't won once, losing 11 games on the trot.

Ahead of the latest AFF tournament, there's not much confidence, as it's been a mixed year for the nation. Michael Weiss' side have won and lost thrice in six games.

Vietnam, meanwhile, are set to participate for the 14th time in the ASEAN tournament. They have reached the semifinals in their last four appearances, winning the competition in 2018.

Laos vs Vietnam Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vietnam and Laos have met 11 times, with the Golden Star Warriors winning ten and drawing one.

Laos and Veitnam played out a 1-1 draw in the 1996 AFF Championship. Since then, the Golden Star Warriors have won ten on the trot with an aggregate score of 45-2

The two teams last met in December 2021 in the AFF Championship, where Vietnam registered a 2-0 win

Vietnam enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak, including two in the VFF Tri-Nations Series and one in a hybrid friendly to Borussia Dortmund

Vietnam's last friendly was a 1-0 win over Philippines

Laos have played six friendlies this year, winning thrice, but their last one ended in a 5-0 demolition against Thailand

Laos vs Vietnam Prediction

Ranked 187th in the world, Laos are among the weakest teams. Their record in ASEAN is terrible, having lost in the group stage every time they've qualified.

Vietnam, meanwhile, are on a ten-game winning run in the fixture. Given the contrasting forms of the two teams, expect the Golden Star Warriors to pick up another convincing win over Laos.

Prediction: Laos 0-3 Vietnam

Laos vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

