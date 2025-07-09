Larnaca vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 09, 2025 15:48 GMT
FK Partizan v FC Dynamo Kyiv: Second Qualifying Round 2nd Leg - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty
Partizan take on Larnaca in the Europa League qualifiers

Larnaca will welcome Partizan to AEK Arena Cyprus in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts are back in the Europa League qualifiers after a two-year absence. The Black-Whites were eliminated from the playoffs of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

The Yellow-Greens participated in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers last season and suffered a 5-0 loss to Paks. They last qualified for the Europa League in the 2022-23 season and were eliminated from the group stage.

The visitors began their campaign in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers last season. They lost that match and also suffered defeats in subsequent rounds in the Europa League and Conference League.

Larnaca vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have met twice, with the meetings taking place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League in the 2022-23 season. The Yellow-greens went unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.
  • The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last six competitive games while keeping four clean sheets.
  • The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last five competitive games, recording three wins.
  • The Yellow-greens have lost just one of their last 10 games in the Europa League qualifiers.
  • The Black-Whites are winless in their last eight games in European qualifiers, suffering seven losses.
  • The Yellow-greens have won just one of their last eight home games in UEFA competitions, including qualifiers. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period.
Larnaca vs Partizan Prediction

The Yellow-greens have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games this year. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in two meetings against the visitors thus far and will look to build on that form.

Parni valjak have failed to score in six of their last eight games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern. Three of their four defeats against Cypriot teams have been registered on their travels.

Both teams will play their first competitive match of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. Considering the home advantage for the Yellow-Greens, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Larnaca 2-1 Partizan

Larnaca vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Larnaca to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Edited by Peter P
