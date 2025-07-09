Larne FC vs FK Auda Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2025

Larne FC and FK Auda get their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign underway when they lock horns on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage and we expect them to go all out at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Larne enjoyed a solid 2024-25 campaign as they clinched second place in the Northern Ireland NIFL Premier League table to secure a spot in the Conference League qualifiers.

Nathan Rooney’s side have won 17 of their 38 league matches while losing nine and claiming 12 draws to collect 63 points, two points above third-placed Glentoran FC.

Lane head into Thursday’s clash unbeaten in each of their last 14 matches across all competitions and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Elsewhere, Paulo and Kemelho Nguena scored in either half to hand Auda a 2-0 home victory over FS Jelgava in their Latvian Virsliga clash last Saturday.

Before that, Jurgis Kalns’ men snapped their run of two consecutive defeats on May 1 courtesy of a 1-0 victory over SK Super Nova at the Jāņa Skredeļa Stadion.

Auda have picked up 37 points from their 22 league matches so far to sit third in the standings, two points above fourth-placed Liepaja just outside the Conference League qualifying spot.

Larne FC vs FK Auda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be their first-ever meeting between Larne and Auda, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.

Larne are on a run of 14 back-to-back matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming eight wins and six draws since a 1-0 loss against Carrick Rangers on March 4.

Auda are unbeaten in all but one of their last five away games, picking up three wins and one draw since May 24.

Larne have failed to win six of their last seven competitive home matches, losing twice and claiming four draws since the start of February.

Larne FC vs FK Auda Prediction

Larne FC and FK Auda are evenly matched on paper and a close contest is expected at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Thursday.

That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts here, leaving all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Larne FC 1-1 FK Auda

Larne FC vs FK Auda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Larne’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five games)

