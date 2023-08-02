Larne vs Ballkani Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Larne will entertain Ballkani at Solitude in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Larne vs Ballkani Preview

Ballkani claimed a comfortable 3-0 win against Larne in the first leg. They dominated all departments of the game across both halves and left the helpless Irish side panting for solutions. It is Larne’s turn to flex their muscles at home but their showing against the Kosovo side does not suggest such possibilities.

Larne evinced too many flaws that would be difficult to put right ahead of this game. Their defense was shambolic and could have suffered a bigger humiliation while the midfield lacked grip. However, it’s possible to turn their fate around if they pull inspiration from the three wins claimed in their last five home matches.

Once beaten, twice shy, Ballkani wouldn’t want to relive their mishap from the UEFA Champions League that led to their transfer to this competition. They defeated Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 in the first qualifying round first leg but were sent to the cleaners in the return leg, losing 4-0.

Xhebrailat reached the Europa Conference League group stage last season – their best record in the competition. They will relish the prospect of progressing to the play-off round in the ongoing campaign but they need to cross this stage in the first place. Ballkani will likely not sit deep in their back half but push to keep Larne at bay.

Larne vs Ballkani Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Larne have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Larne have played 11 UEFA games, winning four while Ballkani boast 17 matches and eight victories.

Larne have scored six goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Ballkani have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Larne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Ballkani have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Larne vs Ballkani Prediction

Larne’s goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson emerged as the best in the NIFL Irish Premiership last season with 23 clean sheets. He was overwhelmed in the first leg but could get his bearings on Thursday.

Ballkani have a bench strength that can resist any eventualities in Belfast. Their players dominated the goal and assists charts of the Football Superleague of Kosovo last season. However, football can be tricky.

Larne are determined to succeed at home but it may not be enough to win the tie.

Prediction: Larne 2-1 Ballkani

Larne vs Ballkani Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Larne to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Larne to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ballkani to score - Yes