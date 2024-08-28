Larne vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Lincoln Red Imps visit Inver Park on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the 2024-25 Europa Conference League playoffs, looking to get the job done. The Gibraltar outfit won the first leg by a narrow margin and need just a draw to book their place in the tournament proper.

Matthew Lusty put Larne in front after 15 minutes before Enrique Gomez Bernal equalized for the Lincolns, just eight minutes later. In the closing stages of the opening stanza, Jose Manuel Oliver made it 2-1 for the hosts, which eventually proved enough to win the game.

They are now on the brink of qualifying for a major club tournament after three years, which coincidentally was also in the Conference League.

On the other hand, Larne have progressed further than they ever have in Europe since their first attempt at qualification in 2021. However, if they were to go even further, and reach the group stages, then they must deliver at home.

The Northern Irish side have lost their last three home games and remain winless in their last five matches.

Larne vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second official clash between the sides in history.

Larne have faced a side from Gibraltar on three occasions, failing to win any of those matches. They've lost twice and drawn once.

Lincoln Red Imps have lost nine of their last 10 away games in Europe, and won just once: a 1-0 win over Malta's Hamrun Spartans in the first qualifying round of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

After losing four consecutive European qualifiers, Lincoln Red Imps have won their next two, both coming at home.

Larne vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

We see an interesting trend emerging between these sides. Larne have a terrible record at home in Europe, while their rivals from Gibraltar have struggled badly on the road.

This makes it difficult to predict the outcome of this playoff match, but since this is the deciding leg, we expect a tense encounter, with the sides eventually playing out a stalemate.

Prediction: Larne 1-1 Lincoln Red Imps

Larne vs Lincoln Red Imps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

