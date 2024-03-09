Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas take on Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Las Palmas are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque giants held Barcelona to an admirable 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao and Las Palmas are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won three matches apiece out of the last 11 games played between the two teams.

Las Palmas have won only two of their last 10 matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last two such games.

Athletic Bilbao won the reverse fixture at the San Mames last year and could complete a La Liga double against Las Palmas for the first time since the 1986-87 season.

Las Palmas are unbeaten in their last six matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have a better record only against Cadiz in the competition.

Las Palmas have lost only three of their 13 matches at home in La Liga this season.

Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have shown marked improvement under Ernesto Valverde this season and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The likes of Inaki Williams and Oihan Sancet can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

Las Palmas have punched above their weight this season and can pull off an upset on their day. Athletic Bilbao are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Las Palmas vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes