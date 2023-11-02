Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Friday.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side eased past Manacor by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Colchoneros edged Deportivo Alaves to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' one victory.

Las Palmas are winless in each of their last eight matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in seven of these games.

Atletico Madrid have won seven of their last eight matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games in the competition.

Las Palmas are winless in each of their last six matches played out on a Friday in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last five such games.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the top four. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Las Palmas have been impressive in the top flight this season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes