Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Las Palmas will welcome Atletico Madrid to Estadio de Gran Canaria in La Liga on Saturday. The hosts are third from the bottom in the league standings with 29 points, one more than 19th-placed Leganes. Atletico are third in the league table and trail local rivals Real Madrid by three points.

Los Amarillos registered their first win of the year last week as a second-half brace from Favio Silva and Oli McBurnie's 81st-minute strike helped them register a comeback 3-1 away win over Getafe. They had the numerical advantage as Getafe's Diego Rico was sent off in the 33rd minute.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form, and after a three-game winless run, they have won their last two games. They registered a 4-2 home triumph over Real Valladolid earlier this week. Julián Alvarez scored twice from the penalty spot while Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sørloth scored goals in either half.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 82 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Los Amarillos have 19 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

Atletico registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November, keeping their second consecutive clean sheet against the hosts.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Las Palmas are winless in their last six home games, suffering four defeats.

Atletico Madrid have suffered the fewest defeats (4) in La Liga this season. The visitors have suffered 16 losses, with only last-placed Valladolid losing more games this season (23).

The visitors have won just one of their last five away games in all competitions, drawing two. They have scored one goal apiece in three games during that period.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Los Amarillos scored three goals in a league match for the first time since November in their win last week, and they will look to build on that form. They are winless in their six home games in 2025, conceding 12 goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

Jasper Cillessen is back in training but is unlikely to be included in the squad for this match. Alberto Moleiro picked up an assist after coming on as a substitute and might get the nod to start.

Colchoneros have won their last two league games, scoring six goals, and will look to continue that form here. They have won five of their last six meetings against Las Palmas while keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Rodrigo De Paul trained separately from the group while Samuel Lino took part in a group session for the first time since his injury earlier this month. They are not expected to travel to the Canary Islands for this match. Diego Simeone did not have Antoine Griezmann in the initial training sessions, but the winger should be available for this match.

The capital club have dominated proceedings against the hosts and, considering their current form, we back Atletico to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

