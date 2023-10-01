Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in an important encounter at the Gran Canaria on Monday.

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Galician giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Las Palmas and have won 10 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' nine victories.

Las Palmas have lost each of their last three matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga - their longest such run against the Galician side in their history.

Celta Vigo have won two of their last five matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 17 such games preceding this run.

Las Palmas are the only team in La Liga that has conceded five goals or more against Celta Vigo on two occasions in the competition.

After a losing streak of six matches at home in La Liga, Las Palmas are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Iago Aspas has stepped up for his side on several occasions in the past and will need to be at his best this week.

Las Palmas are yet to adapt to the top flight this season and will aim to make amends for their poor form on Monday. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and they should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Celta Vigo

Las Palmas vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes