Las Palmas vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas play host to Huesca at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Friday in round three of the Segunda Division.

The hosts head into the game following an uneventful goalless draw against Girona, while the visitors claimed a 2-0 victory over FC Cartagena.

Las Palmas were denied their first league win of the season last Sunday as they played out a goalless draw away to Girona.

In a lackluster affair at Estadi Montilivi, both sides managed just one shot on target between themselves all game as they offered no threat at the attacking end of the pitch.

This followed a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid in their league opener two Sundays ago.

Pepe Mel’s men are now unbeaten in their last seven outings after picking up five wins from their last five pre-season fixtures.

Meanwhile, Huesca maintained their 100% record in the Segunda Division as they claimed a 2-0 victory over FC Cartagena last time out.

Julián Delmás scored a 55th-minute own goal before in-form midfielder Jaime Seoane grabbed his second goal of the season to hand Huesca a comfortable win.

This followed an impressive 2-0 victory over Eibar in their league curtain-raiser two weeks ago.

Head coach Ignacio Ambríz will hope his side can keep the momentum going as they seek an immediate return to the zenith of Spanish football.

Las Palmas vs Huesca Head-To-Head

With five wins from their previous 15 encounters, Huesca head into Friday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Las Palmas have picked up two wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Las Palmas Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Huesca Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Las Palmas vs Huesca Team News

Las Palmas

Barring any late fitness issues, Las Palmas head into the game with a clean bill of health. However, Benito Ramírez will miss the game as he continues to serve his three-game suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Benito Ramírez

Huesca

The visitors remain without the services of Pablo Insua, who has been ruled out with an ACL injury.

Injured: Pablo Insua

Suspended: None

Las Palmas vs Huesca Predicted XI

Las Palmas predicted XI (4-4-2): Raul Fernandez; Alvaro Lemos, Erick Ferigra, Raul Navas, Ale Diez; Pejino, Maikel Mesa, Sergio Ruiz, Adalberto Penaranda; Armando Sadiku, Jese Rodriguez

Huesca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andres Fernández; Julio Buffarini, Cristian Salvador, Jorge Pulido, Marc Mateu; Kelechi Nwakali, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico; Joaquín Muñoz, Dani Escriche, David Ferreiro

Las Palmas vs Huesca Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the season, with Huesca enjoying a brilliant run so far. They currently top the league table thanks to their superior goal difference.

Huesca have also been the dominant side in this fixture and we predict this trend will continue with the visitors securing a narrow win.

Prediction: Las Palmas 0-1 Huesca

Edited by Peter P