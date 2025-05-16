Las Palmas vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Las Palmas will host Leganes at the Gran Canaria on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The home side have endured a difficult season and have been relegated from the top flight with two games left to play as they sit 19th in the table with 32 points.

Ad

Los Amarillos' fate was sealed on Tuesday as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Sevilla and could have no major complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Leganes have also struggled for results upon returning to the top flight this season and are one wrong result away from relegation. They suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their game on Wednesday and had good chances to reduce the deficit in the second half but failed to capitalize.

Ad

Trending

The visitors are a place and two points above their weekend opponents in the league table. They are four points away from safety and must win on Sunday to retain any hopes of beating the drop on the closing day.

Las Palmas vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between the two clubs. Las Palmas have won eight of those games while their visitors have won one more, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

Leganes picked up a 2-1 win when the two teams faced off earlier in the season, ending a three-game winless run in this fixture.

Las Palmas have conceded 58 goals in La Liga so far. Only relegated Real Valladolid (86) have shipped more.

Los Pepineros have the second-worst away record in the Spanish top flight this term, with just one win from 18 games on the road.

Ad

Las Palmas vs Leganes Prediction

Los Amarillos are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two games since the turn of the year. Their season is ultimately over but they will remain keen to put out a strong performance in their final home game of the campaign.

Leganes saw their latest result end a four-game unbeaten streak, and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have been poor on the road all season, but should rise to the occasion and win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Leganes

Las Palmas vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leganes to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More