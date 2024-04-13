Las Palmas vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with an impressive Las Palmas side in an important encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

Las Palmas vs Sevilla Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Andalusian side defeated Getafe by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Las Palmas vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive recent record against Las Palmas and have won seven out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' two victories.

Las Palmas have lost each of their last six matches against Sevilla in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these games.

Sevilla have won their last two matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga - only one win fewer than they had managed in the 12 such games preceding this run.

Las Palmas are winless in their last six matches in La Liga and have lost each of their last three league games without scoring a single goal.

After a run of only one unbeaten game in their last five matches away from home in La Liga, Sevilla are unbeaten in four of their last five such games in the competition.

Las Palmas vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have shown flashes of improvement over the past month and will look to make their mark this weekend. The likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Sergio Ramos are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Las Palmas are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a point to prove going into this game. Sevilla are currently in better form and hold the upper hand on Sunday.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-3 Sevilla

Las Palmas vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes