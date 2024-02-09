Las Palmas vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Valencia take on an impressive Las Palmas side in an important encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Saturday.

Las Palmas vs Valencia Preview

Valencia are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have shown marked improvement over the course of their campaign. Los Che edged Almeria to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also punched above their weight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Granada last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Las Palmas vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valencia have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' four victories.

After a run of five defeats on the trot against Valencia between 1998 and 2002 in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost only two of their last seven such matches in the competition.

Las Palmas have won each of their last three matches at home against Valencia in La Liga but have conceded one goal in each of these games.

After a run of one defeat in eight matches at home in La Liga, Las Palmas have lost two of their last three such games in the competition.

Valencia have won five of their last six matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 200 such games preceding this run.

Las Palmas vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia have managed to hit a purple patch this season and will be intent on making the most of their form. Los Che have been resurgent since the turn of the year and will look to secure a European spot this weekend.

Las Palmas have also been in impressive form this season but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-2 Valencia

Las Palmas vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Roman Yaremchuk to score - Yes