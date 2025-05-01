Las Palmas vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Las Palmas will host Valencia at the Gran Canaria on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season and now need a strong finish to avoid the drop as they sit 18th in the table with 32 points from 33 matches.
They were beaten 1-0 by Athletic Club in their last match, falling behind just five minutes after kickoff and failing to find a way back into the contest. Las Palmas are just two points away from safety and could finish the game week in 16th place with a win on Saturday.
Valencia, meanwhile, are in fine form as they continue to impress under new boss Carlos Corberan. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Espanyol in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Javier Guerra levelled the scores in the second half.
The visitors sit 14th in the table with 39 points and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend to remain in contention for continental football in the final month of the season.
Las Palmas vs Valencia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Historically, there have been 80 meetings between the two teams. Las Palmas have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 35 times, with their other 16 matchups ending in draws.
- The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- Valencia have picked up 11 points on the road in La Liga this term. Only last-placed Real Valladolid (3) have managed fewer.
- Las Palmas have conceded 53 goals in the Spanish top flight this season. Only Valladolid (81) have shipped more.
Las Palmas vs Valencia Prediction
Los Amarillos' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, and they will be looking to put out a response here. They have, however, won just once at the Gran Canaria all year and could struggle here.
Los Che are undefeated in their last eight matches, picking up four wins and four draws in that period. They have, however, struggled for wins on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.
Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Valencia
Las Palmas vs Valencia Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matches)