LASK 0-5 Manchester United: Player ratings as the Red Devils secure a thumping win in the Round of 16 | Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United established a thumping 5-0 victory over LASK on Thursday

Amid the chaos surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United arrived in Austria with a full-strength squad as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a strong team against LASK for the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture in the Europa League on Thursday.

LASK, who have undergone rapid progress in Austrian football, are currently six points clear at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga. Meanwhile, United are fifth in the Premier League standings and are in the midst of a tight battle for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils were on the offence from the start with the likes of Juan Mata coming close to opening the scoring before Odion Ighalo’s goal opened the floodgates. The hosts tried their best to keep up with their English opponents but the gulf between the two teams was too much for them to make an impact and they ultimately ended up on the wrong side of a 5-0 scoreline.

LASK player ratings

Schlager (GK) – 3.5/10

On nights like this, a goalkeeper’s role is enhanced within a team and Schlager simply failed to show more resilience to help his side. The team’s performance was more or less summed up when deep into stoppage time, he allowed Pereira’s shot from 40 yards to squirm past him and into the goal. A truly forgettable night.

Ramsebner - 4/10

One of the senior defenders in the side, more was expected of Ramsebner to lead from the back. Unfortunately, this was a step too far. He tried to keep things tidy when in possession but overall didn’t have a good game and was unable to deal with the presence of Ighalo.

Trauner – 4/10

Another defender who didn’t have a game to remember. Other than committing fouls all over the pitch, the Austrian also picked up a booking for a foul on Ighalo.

Ranftl – 4/10

Ranftl endured the same misery as his fellow defenders as he was unable to prevent the attacking flow of the opposition. However, he constantly tried to create chances and was looking for openings for his teammates despite conceding more than necessary.

Reiter – 5/10

The game was more or less settled when the winger picked up the booking in the 85th minute to prevent his side from being exposed to the counter-attack. While United were busy troubling the scorers' column, the Austrian side racked up the yellow cards column. It was a deserved card for the youngster who began the game by committing his team’s first foul as early as the first minute.

Holland – 4.5/10

Although the midfielder played 75 minutes for LASK, making 30 passes, he was unable to influence the result of the game. He would rue his chance to stop Daniel James as the United winger doubled the lead at the stroke of the hour.

Michorl – 4/10

The midfielder, a regular starter for LASK this season, probably had the game’s best chance for his side as he shaped to shoot in the 70th minute. Unfortunately for him, he couldn’t keep his shot on target having shown some skill to evade his marker. Despite some good running, the 24-year-old couldn’t deliver the cross which would have caused more headaches for United.

Renner – 4.5/10

One of the brighter influences for the Austrian side as he looked to make and create chances for his team. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to attain either but not before lack of trying.

Tetteh- 3.5/10

The Ghanian, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, was taken off at the hour mark and his only notable note of contribution was the free-kick he won early in the first half.

Klauss – 4.5/10

The Brazilian striker, on loan from Hoffenheim, tried his best to trouble the United backline and earned a yellow card for his troubles. He, along with his teammates, failed to keep their shots on target, a stat they might want to change in the second leg.

Frieser – 5/10

The winger got himself into a great position in the game and could have scored his team’s opening goal. However, his shots were eventually nullified by a resilient United backline.

Subs:

Balic – 3/10

Brought on in the 71st minute, his only contribution was being caught offside 10 minutes later.

Haudum – 3/10

Was the final substitution of his team and was unable to exert any influence over the game.

Raguz – 3.5/10

He had half an hour to make some change and drive his team forward. Brought on as a striker, he failed to challenge the keeper or keep his shot on target.

Unused Subs - Sabitzer; Wostry; Gebauer; Muller

Manchester United player ratings

Another great Europa League win for the Red Devils

Romero(GK) – 7/10

Romero had a quiet night as he was hardly troubled in goal with no shots on target. The only notable action came when set pieces were awarded to the opposition. A deserved clean sheet and he did his reputation no harm.

Williams – 6.5/10

Another progressive game for the youngster. Fresh from the derby victory, the left-back was once again at it as he manned the wings and provided the burst of pace and attacking outlet whenever required.

Bailly – 6/10

The injury-prone defender had a solid game and never looked troubled. He showcased intelligent game sense as he played the match with a solidness that has been missing at times this season.

Maguire – 7/10

Another great game for the captain, as he lead from the front. He should have gotten a goal from one of the many set-pieces awarded to United but there are overall no complaints on his primary role as he ushered away any trouble.

Shaw – 6.5/10

A solid and stable game, Shaw did what was asked of him. He provided good cover for the attackers up front and was always there at the front end of the pitch to provide an attacking outlet for his team. The yellow card was the only blemish in an eventful evening.

McTominay – 6.5/10

Fresh from scoring in the Manchester derby, the Scottish midfielder looked set to make up for lost time and was tackling and setting up his teammates. Overall, a good all-round game and augurs well for United for the remainder of the season.

Fred – 7.5/10

The Brazilian's recent upturn in form continued against LASK with an all-action display. With three assists and two goals from six Europa League games this season, he showed a lot of verve and appears to have reserved his attacking displays for this competition rather than the Premier League.

Mata – 6.5/10

The Spaniard could have opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute and finally got on the score-sheet eight minutes from time. He was responsible for opening up the opposition defence with ease and creating the chances for his teammates.

Fernandes - 9.5/10

Since his debut for United, no Premier League player has been involved in more goals in all competitions than Fernandes, and he was at it again on the night. Aside from his quality in possession, the Portuguese midfielder also brought back dynamism to the team, due to his demanding nature. Made a number of key passes and was replaced in the 78th minute.

James – 7/10

The Welsh midfielder kept on scuttling and fulfilled his role as a ready runner. Had multiple shots on goal and scored a deserved goal with a well-taken finish.

Ighalo – 9/10

Great goals from the Nigerian striker, with his first goal being quite an exquisite one. He has continued to excel since his arrival in the winter transfer window and exerted great influence over the game as he brought all the United attackers into play.

Subs: -

Pereira – 5/10

He came on late in the game and secured a goal but had too little time to make any further contributions.

Greenwood – 6/10

The youngster came on with only 5 minutes left in the game and provided the most spectacular goal of the night. The left-sided purist showed his class with a left-footed finish which was fashioned by a left-footed assist. It was a goal made in Manchester with quick and efficient movement to produce the desired result.

Chong – 6/10

Given a good run out and was instrumental in creating his team's fourth goal. Looked the part and did the little things correctly.

Unused Subs: De Gea(GK), Lindelof, Matic, Tuanzebe

