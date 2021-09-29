LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

LASK Linz will lock horns with Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday in round 2 of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

This will be the first time the two sides will be meeting in a European competition. LASK are coming off a commanding 3-1 win against Flyeralarm Admira, while Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated H Beer-Sheva 2-0 in their most recent game.

LASK are sixth in the Austrian Bundesliga table, with 10 points from nine matches played.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv are 10th in the Israeli Premier League after accumulating four points from four matches so far.

Both sides won their first games in the competition and will now look to go top of the table with a win on Thursday.

LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

LASK are unbeaten in their last seven games in Europe, having won five and drawn two. They have only lost one of their 10 home games in the group stages of European competitions, with a record of seven wins and two draws.

LASK Linz form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

LASK

LASK have a long list of injuries. Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Marko Raguz, Phillip Wiesinger, Strahinja Kerkez and Jan Boller will not be available for the game against Tel Aviv.

Injured: Andreas Gruber, Tobias Lawal, Marko Raguz, Phillip Wiesinger, Strahinja Kerkez, Jan Boller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Enric Saborit has been sidelined with an ankle problem, while Idan Nachmias is out due to a collarbone fracture.

Injured: Enric Saborit and Idan Nachmias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI

LASK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager; James Holland, Felix Luckeneder, Potzmann; Rene Renner, Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong, Florian Flecker; Thomas Goiginger, Mamoudou Karamoko, Husein Balic

Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Peretz; Andre Geraldes, Luis Hernandez, Idan Nachmias, Ofir Davidzada; Dan Glazer, Sheran Yeini; Eduardo Guerrero, Dan Biton, Gavriel Kanichowsky; Stipe Perica

LASK Linz vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

LASK Linz have been in great form lately and will be the favorites against Maccabi Tel Aviv. The Israelis will have to be at their defensive best to ensure even a point on Thursday, as LASK have been relentless in attack this season.

Prediction: LASK 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Edited by Peter P