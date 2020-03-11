LASK v Manchester United prediction, playing XI, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Manchester United take on LASK in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United take on LASK in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie as they aim to continue their rich vein of form domestically as well as in the continent.

The Austrian Bundesliga outfit, who have secured qualification to the knockout stages of the competition for the first time in their history, will aim to continue their fairytale run in Europe, as they look to upset the Red Devils in their home turf.

The game will be played behind closed door amidst growing fears of the Coronavirus, as is the case with several football games across Europe. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been impressive in recent weeks and are coming on the back of a stunning 2-0 victory against arch-rivals Manchester City, as they look to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

LASK v Manchester United Head to Head

The two sides have never met in a competitive game of football, as the Austrian Bundesliga side are entering this stage of the UEFA Europa League for the first time in their history.

LASK form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Manchester United form guide: W-W-D-W-W

LASK v Manchester United Team News

Sergio Romero is expected to start between the sticks for the Red Devils, as has been the case for all of Manchester United's Europa League games this season. The Argentine goalkeeper has conceded just once in six European tie for the record English champions and has been a reliable presence in front of goal.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are long term absentees and the pair are expected to be missing once again. New signing Odion Ighalo has made a good impact since joining the club from the Chinese Super League in the January transfer window, and the Nigerian striker could lead the line for Solskjaer's side.

Injuries: Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Lee Grant

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: None

LASK v Manchester United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sergio Romero, Diego Dalot, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

LASK v Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been in stunning form recently and should record a routine victory against the Austrian minnows, as they aim to score an away goal or two and take a good advantage to Old Trafford for the second leg.

With a crucial Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur around the corner, Solskjaer could opt to rest a few of his key players in favour of the ones in the fringes of the squad, with the likes of Andreas Pereira and Lingard in contention to feature.

Prediction - LASK 0-2 Manchester United