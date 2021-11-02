LASK vs Alashkert prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

LASK are looking to take another giant step towards their last-16 qualification in the UEFA Europa Conference League when they host Alashkert on Thursday for matchday four.

With seven points from three games, the Austrian side are level with Maccabi Tel Aviv, but sit in second place courtesy of inferior goal difference.

Like their Israeli counterparts, they've yet to lose in the campaign, and even convincingly defeated Alashkert 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

That loss left the Armenian side at the bottom of the group without a point in three games. They will be hoping to put some points on the board before closing out their European campaign.

The Yellows have their confidence back following a thumping league win on Sunday as the Yellows thrashed FC Van 4-0 away.

LASK vs Alashkert Head-To-Head

Their encounter last month was the first in history in which LASK ran out a comfortable 3-0 victors.

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Alashkert Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

LASK vs Alashkert Team News

LASK

James Holland sustained a calf injury in the first-half of their game against Rapid Wien on Sunday. He's now expected to remain out until the international break. Petar Filipovic recently underwent surgery on his hip and will remain out for an indefinite amount of time.

In addition to the two, Marko Raguz, Tobias Lawal and Philipp Wiesinger are also injured and will miss the game.

The trio of Florian Flecker, Husein Balic and Dario Maresic are out due to COVID-19. Christoph Monschein and Alexander Schmidt are ill and will miss the game.

Andreas Gruber injured his left shoulder the week before and only made it to the bench on Sunday. If deemed fully fit, he might come into the XI for this game.

Injured: James Holland, Petar Filipovic, Marko Raguz, Tobias Lawal, Philipp Wiesinger

Doubtful: Andreas Gruber

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Florian Flecker, Husein Balic, Dario Maresic, Christoph Monschein, Alexander Schmidt

Alashkert

Milan Milanović has an injury-free squad to choose from and he might as well field the same XI that romped to a 4-0 victory at the weekend.

Artak Grigoryan returns from his suspension for a red card he received on matchday two and could slot right back into the starting line-up on Thursday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LASK vs Alashkert Predicted XI

LASK (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Marvin Potzmann, Jan Boller, Felix Luckeneder, Rene Renner; Lukas Grgic, Hyun-Seok Hong; Sascha Horvath, Peter Michorl, Thomas Goiginger; Mamoudou Karamoko.

Alashkert (4-2-3-1): David Yurchenko; Evgeniy Yatchenko, Didier Kadio, Mihailo Jovanovic, Deou Dosa; Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; Ismaël Fofana, David Khurtsidze, Aghvan Papikyan; Nikita Tankov.

LASK vs Alashkert Prediction

Alashkert restored some normalcy in their side with a stunning victory at the weekend, their first in six games.

Yet their Austrian rivals look better placed to win here, having better quality in their ranks and also more European pedigree.

Prediction: LASK 2-1 Alashkert

Edited by Shardul Sant