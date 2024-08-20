LASK vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024 

LASK will host FCSB at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa League playoff round clash. After a positive start to their domestic assignments, the home side look to have lost their way in recent games and will now be looking to bounce back this week.

They faced Zrinjski in the Europa League playoffs last season picking up a 2-1 win in the first-leg on home turf with Robert Zulj scoring a first-half brace before playing out a 1-1 draw against the Bosnian side in the second leg to clinch a spot in the group stages of the tournament.

FCSB kicked off their quest for continental football in the Champions League qualifiers earlier in the summer seeing off Virtus and Maccabi Tel Aviv in the first and second qualifying rounds respectively before suffering a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Sparta Praha in round three of the qualifiers last time out.

The visitors will now be looking to pick themselves up this week as they target a return to the Europa League group stages for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

LASK vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between LASK and FCSB with the visitors winning all three of those games.

The two sides last faced off in a mid-season friendly earlier in the year which FCSB won 3-1 via goals from three different players including the now departed Florinel Coman.

The visitors have had 10 competitive meetings against Austrian opposition, winning six of those games, drawing twice and losing the other two.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last six competitive outings.

LASK vs FCSB Prediction

LASK are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning their first two games of the new season. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

FCSB have also lost their last two games after losing just one of their previous 10. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: LASK 2-1 FCSB

LASK vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LASK

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 11 competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)

