LASK vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

LASK Linz will host Finnish side HJK Helsinki at the Worthersee Stadion in a dead rubber UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side are already guaranteed top spot in Group A, while HJK have been eliminated from the continent by virtue of their third-place finish.

LASK come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Ried on home turf in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday. Sascha Horvath's fourth-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

HJK have not been in action since triumphing over Alashkert by the same scoreline in the Conference League a fortnight ago. Atomu Tamaka scored the winning goal four minutes into the second half.

LASK vs HJK Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 away victory for LASK. Dario Maresic and Christoph Monschein scored in either half to guide the Austrians to all three points.

Both sides have identical records from their last five games in all competitions, having each won three and drawn one of their last five matches.

LASK form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

HJK form guide (all competitions): WW-L-D-W-W

LASK vs HJK Team News

LASK

Petar Filipovic, Marko Raguz and Tobias Lawal have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Injuries: Petar Filipovic, Marko Raguz, Tobias Lawal

Suspension: None

HJK

Jakob Tannander is the only injury concern for the Finnish champions.

Injury: Jakob Tannander

Suspension: None

LASK vs HJK Predicted XI

LASK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Rene Renner, Jan Boller, Philipp Weisinger, Marvin Potzmann; Lukas Grgic, Hyun-Seok Hong; Sascha Horvath, Peter Michorl, Thomas Goiginger; Christoph Monschein

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Keto (GK); Luis Murillo, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren; Lucas Lingman, Jair, Atomu Taneka; Filip Valencic, Roope Riski, David Browne

LASK vs HJK Prediction

LASK might be struggling domestically, but it is a different kettle of fish for the Linz outfit on the continent. They have put on a professional display in the tournament, which has been backed by a surprisingly measly defense.

HJK, on the other hand, have been shaky defensively and this flaw could be punished by their hosts. Neither side have much incentive to play for but we are backing LASK to secure maximum points in a routine victory.

Prediction: LASK 2-0 HJK

