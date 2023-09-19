LASK vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Liverpool get their 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign underway when they visit Raiffeisen Arena to take on LASK on Thursday.

The Austrian Bundesliga outfit head into the Group E opener unbeaten in seven consecutive matches across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

LASK turned in another superb team performance as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Austria Klagenfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Thomas Sageder’s men have now won four of their last five league matches, with a 1-1 draw at Tirol on August 19 being the exception.

LASK now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they picked up a 3-2 victory over Mostar in August’s playoff to reach the tournament’s group stages.

Liverpool, on the other hand, maintained their fine run of results in the Premier League as they fought back from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Since kicking off the new top-flight campaign with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on August 13, Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won their subsequent four matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding three in that time.

Liverpool have picked up 13 points from a possible 15 to sit third in the Premier League, two points adrift of first-placed Manchester City.

LASK vs Liverpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between LASK and Liverpool, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

The Austrian Bundesliga side are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches, picking up five wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss to Sturm Graz on August 5.

Liverpool are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 16 competitive matches since early April, picking up 11 wins and five draws in that time.

LASK have won all but one of their last six competitive home matches since May, with a 1-1 draw against Rapid Wien on July 28 being the exception.

LASK vs Liverpool Prediction

LASK have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks, but are in for a sterner challenge against a star-studded Liverpool side. Klopp’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them coming away with the desired result at Raiffeisen Arena.

Prediction: LASK 1-3 Liverpool

LASK vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in nine of Liverpool’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Klopp’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last seven outings)