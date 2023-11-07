LASK vs Royal Union SG Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

LASK Linz and Royal Union SG will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday.

The home side will be looking to build on their comfortable 3-1 victory over Sturm Graz at the same venue in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday. Robert Zulj had an eventful game that saw him provide first-half assists on either side of a penalty miss. The 31-year-old made amends by confirming the result with a goal in injury time.

Royal Union, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Club Brugge in the Jupiler League. Mohamed Amoura scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Maxim De Cuyper's consolation to guide his side to victory.

Les Unionistes will channel their attention to the continent, where their last game saw them come from behind to claim all three points in a last-gasp 2-1 home win over LASK.

The win saw them climb into second spot in Group E with four points to their name. LASK are bottom of the standings on three points.

LASK vs R.Union SG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed just once in their history.

Royal Union are currently on a six-game winning run in all competitions.

LASK have lost just four of their 23 European home games this century (15 wins), with two of those defeats coming against Belgian opposition.

Royal Union are playing a continental game in Austria for the first time in their history.

Royal Union's last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with each of the last five seeing both sides find the back of the net.

LASK vs R.Union SG Prediction

LASK need a miraculous turnaround if they are to remain in the Europa League. Playing two of their final three group games in front of their fans is an advantage but it is imperative for the Black-Whites to claim the win here.

Royal Union, for their part, are flying high domestically, with a seven-game winning run in the league giving them a four-point advantage. They also have their Europa League destiny in their hands and will aim to do the double over Thomas Sageder's side.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a four-goal stalemate.

Prediction: LASK 2-2 R.Union SG

LASK vs R.Union SG Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to win

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Union to win or draw