LASK vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

LASK Linz and Slavia Prague will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The visiting side hold an overwhelming advantage, having secured a 4-1 victory in the Czech Republic last week. The Nigerian duo of Yira Sor and Peter Olayinka each got on the scoresheet to guide Slavia to a 4-1 home win.

The Czech champions followed this up with a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to 10-man Liberec in league action on Saturday.

LASK returned to winning ways with an emphatic 6-0 home victory over Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga. Keito Nakamura and Florian Flecker each scored braces in the rout.

LASK vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

Slavia Prague's victory in the first leg put them in the driving seat in their quest to secure qualification for the quarterfinals.

Their weekend defeat to Liberec halted a seven-game winning run in all competitions. LASK have managed two wins in their six competitive fixtures this year.

LASK form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

LASK vs Slavia Prague Team News

LASK

Petar Filipovic and Marko Raguiz are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Petar Filipovic, Marko Raguz

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague

Kacharaba Taras, Jan Boril, Dorley Murphy and Lukas Provod are all unavailable due to injuries, while Peter Svcik is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Kacharaba Taras, Jan Boril, Dorley Murphy, Lukas Provod

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Peter Svcik

LASK vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

LASK Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Filip Twardzik, Philipp Wiesinger, Jan Boller, Marvin Potzmann; Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong; Thomas Goiginger, Sascha Horvath, Andreas Gruber; Alexander Schmidt

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar (GK); David Jurasek, David Hovorka, Aiham Ousou, Alexander Bah; Tomas Holes, Ibrahim Traore; Peter Olayinka, Ondrej Lingr, Ivan Schranz; Yira Sor

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

LASK vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Sparta Prague are the more traditional side and their three-goal advantage gives them an extra cushion in the game. The visitors are unlikely to go all out in attack and would rather bid their time to exploit the spaces left by LASK.

The hosts, by contrast, are in need of at least three goals but might not have the wherwithal to get the job done. We are backing Slavia Prague to secure a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: LASK 1-2 Slavia Prague

Edited by Peter P