LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Austria to face LASK in a Europa League Group J clash, with a win needed to send Jose Mourinho's side into the round of 32.

Current Premier League leaders Tottenham are second in Group J, level on points with group leaders Royal Antwerp.

Mourinho's side are coming off a tough 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, in a game where Chelsea did fashion the better openings.

A Premier League point against Chelsea is a creditable result that Mourinho will not be too unpleased with considering the quality of the opposition and his team's position in the table.

For LASK, a win against their English opponents would be massive, as that would enable them to draw level on points with Spurs ahead of the last group game.

LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

The reverse fixture in North London, which Spurs won 3-0, was the first game between these two sides.

LASK form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: D-W-W-W-W

LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

LASK have Gernot Trauner missing from this fixture after he picked up a red card during their loss against Antwerp last Thursday. Australian midfielder James Holland is once again available for selection, though, having served a one-match suspension in the last match.

Petar Filipovic is ruled out after he sustained a hip injury in the match against Antwerp.

Injured: Petar Filipovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gernot Trauner

Toby Alderweireld is ruled out for Tottenham Hotspur, but they have been boosted by the returns of both Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga, who are expected to partner each other in the centre of defence.

Matt Doherty will be available for selection after recovering from COVID-19. Mourinho is expected to rotate his squad, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Eric Dier all expected to start on the bench.

Injured: Toby Alderweireld

Suspended: None

LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups

LASK Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager; Andres Andrade, Philipp Wiesinger, Yevhen Cheberko; Reinhold Ranftl, Mads Emil Madsen, Peter Michorl, Rene Renner; Andreas Gruber, Mamadou Karamoko, Johannes Eggestein

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies; Harry Winks, Giovanni Lo Celso; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Carlos Vinicius

LASK vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Despite the changes that Spurs are expected to make for this game, we are predicting a comfortable win for the North Londoners.

Mourinho's charges will have enough quality on the pitch to be able to beat a side like LASK.

Prediction: LASK 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur