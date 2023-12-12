LASK vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

The action goes down to the wire in Group E of the UEFA Europa League as LASK and Toulouse lock horns at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday (December 14).

While a draw guarantees Toulouse's place in the knockouts, Thomas Sageder’s men need all three points to secure qualification to the Conference League.

LASK continued their surge to the top of the Austrian Bundesliga table with a 3-1 win over Austria Lustenau at the weekend. Sageder’s side have lost once in eight league games — winning five— with a 2-0 loss to Blau Weiss Linz on November 12 being the exception.

LASK now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they picked up three points from a possible 15 and re rooted to the bottom of Group E, two points behind third-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Toulouse, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out, as they suffered a 3-0 hammering to Olympique Lyon in the Ligue 1.

Carles Martínez’s men have gone five games without a win across competitions, losing twice since November. Despite their struggles, Toulouse are second in the group with eight points from five games, four points off winners Liverpool.

LASK vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second meeting between the two sides, following Toulouse's 1-0 win in October.

Toulouse are winless in five games across competitions since a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool on November 9.

LASK are on a run of four home wins and lost once in 11 home games across competitions.

Martínez’s men are winless in 10 away games, losing six, since a 2-1 win over Nantes in the Ligue 1 season opener on August 13.

LASK vs Toulouse Prediction

LASK will be backing themselves to come away with something against an out-of-sorts Toulouse side who have struggled to get going in recent weeks. Toulouse’s form on the road has been nothing to write home about, so expect LASK to do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: LASK 1-0 Toulouse

LASK vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: LASK to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Toulouse’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of LASK’s last five games.)