"Last year we beat Real Madrid" – Sheriff Tiraspol coach banks on 'experience' as he sends fresh warning to Manchester United

Sheriff Tiraspol head coach Stjepan Tomas has claimed that his team has the experience to pull off an upset against Manchester United.

The Moldovan club host the 13-time Premier League champions in their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday (September 15).

Sheriff opened their continental campaign on a positive note, beating Omonia 3-0 away from home in their Group E opener on September 8. The club will go into their contest against the Red Devils on the back of a 2-0 win against Milsami Orhei on Sunday (September 11).

Manchester United, on the other hand, slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in their continental opener last Thursday. Erik ten Hag's side will hope to open their account in their group during their anticipated trip to Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Tomas asserted that his team will be motivated at the prospect of facing a renowned team like Manchester United. He told reporters (via FC Sheriff):

"Manchester United is the most famous team in the world. They didn't play this week. We need to prepare ourselves and try to take advantage of the chances that will be. The most important thing is how we play defence. We’re going to have our moments. There may not be many of them. But we must use the small chances that will appear."

He added:

"It's a big motivation to play against a team like that. Ronaldo might play or not. Last year, we beat Real Madrid. Now, we have an experienced team. We have already played a lot of matches in the Champions League and the Europa League. I think we have experience."

During the 2021-22 season, Sheriff defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second UEFA Champions League Group D fixture with a dramatic late winner.

Sheriff are currently unbeaten in the Moldova Super Lig and are atop the standings with 17 points from seven matches.

Erik ten Hag oversees wrong-footed training sessions at Manchester United

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has recently been overseeing wrong-footed training sessions. He is looking to help strengthen the weaker foot of certain players, especially Luke Shaw.

The intensity of training is reported to have increased following the arrivals of Antony and his Brazilian compatriot Casemiro.

The pair have added to the squad's competition for places, with Casemiro challenging Scott McTominay for a starting berth under Ten Hag.

