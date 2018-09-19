Liverpool 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Late Firmino winner sinks the French champions

Joe Holland

Kylian Mbappe battles with Gini Wijnaldum

The Champions League returned tonight after a months-long absence, and last May's beaten finalists Liverpool faced French champions PSG in the headline clash of the evening. Earlier on in the day Tottenham had succumbed to two late goals in an away loss to Inter Milan, but that was just the appetizer - something to whet the appetite before the main event.

The Reds burst out of the blocks like a house on fire like they've done so often under Jurgen Klopp, with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah zipping about the pitch like electricity. PSG looked unable to cope, but with a barrage of early corners the Merseysiders couldn't break down the French defences.

Then, half an hour in the ball fell to the new Scotland captain Andrew Robertson who delivered a peach into the penalty box, and Daniel Sturridge, making his first Champions League start in over six years, rose above everyone else to power home the opening goal.

Liverpool had their tails between their legs at this point, but PSG didn't help themselves, as Juan Bernat, a new signing from Bayern Munich, made a reckless challenge in the penalty area. James Milner didn't waste the opportunity and slotted it coolly into the bottom corner.

Liverpool could then be accused of complacency as full-back Thomas Meunier found himself free in the box to bring the French team back into the game before halftime. PSG couldn't find an equalizer and in any case didn't look much like finding one until a stray pass from Mo Salah set Kylian Mbappe on his bike.

The World Cup winner hadn't looked in the best of form throughout the match, but he showed his class with a cool finish. With the very best players in the world, you can't give them so much as a sniff, else they'll bite your nose off.

Daniel Sturridge celebrates his goal

At this point, you could have forgiven Liverpool for settling for the draw, but it's not in their DNA, and they pushed on for the late winner. Roberto Firmino had suffered a gnarly eye injury at the hands (literally) of Jan Vertonghen over the weekend so hadn't started the game - hence the reason behind Danny Sturridge's first start for years.

But he'd come on late in the game, not looking like he was suffering any ill effects from Saturday, and he could certainly see where the bottom corner was when the ball fell to him in the box. The Brazilian turned neatly, shifting the ball from left to right, and powered a shot past French keeper Areola, sealing an exciting victory for the Reds.