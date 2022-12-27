"Latest technology and personalised service" - Lionel Messi set to open his first five star hotel in February 

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to add to his hotel chain business with the opening of his first five-star hotel in Andorra, according to sources. The MiM hotel chain, owned by the PSG forward, is all set to open its sixth branch in February 2023.

Speaking about the location of the new hotel, general manager Gemma Ravasi said:

“We chose this location because Andorra has a great sports fan base all year round. In addition, analysing the hotel offer in the centre of Andorra, we realised that there was no luxury boutique product, with the latest technology and personalised service,” Gemma Ravasi, general manager of MIM Hotels, explained to Expansión.

The hotel chain already has five branches in Sitges, Ibiza, Mallorca, Baqueira and Sotogrande, all of which are located in Spain. In 2021 MiM acquired the famous Casa Canut hotel, which is located in one of the most famous principalities in Andorra. Now it is all set to open two years later.

According to reports, the hotel will have 34 rooms, all of which are of 25 square metres. This includes the Lionel Messi suite, which will have details linked to the superstar as well as an outdoor Jacuzzi. The food is set to be provided by Hincha, a new concept restaurant. Hincha is the result of the alliance between MiM and Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany.

MiM Hotels is managed by Majestic Hotel Group, a company with which Messi has had a long-time partnership. They have also collaborated on their branches in Sitges, Ibiza and Mallorca, where the cost of a room ranges from between 200 and 400 euros.

Lionel Messi expected to make return to club football soon

Messi's return to PSG is expected to come in the first week of January.

Lionel Messi is set to make his return to club football with Paris Saint-Germain on January 3, according to sources. The Argentine superstar is expected to receive a long holiday amidst celebrations back home after leading La Albiceleste to their third World Cup after a gap of 36 years with a victory over France in the final of the World Cup.

The PSG forward was at his brilliant best as he scored seven goals and set up three more to lead Argentina to the World Cup victory. He is expected to miss at least two of PSG's upcoming matches, their Ligue 1 clashes against Strasbourg on December 28 and RC Lens on January 1. He might also miss their Round-of-64 clash against Chateauroux in the Coupe de France which is to take place on January 6.

