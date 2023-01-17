Laura Woods provides emphatic response when asked by Piers Morgan if any Manchester United player would surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's 2021-22 tally

TalkSPORT presenter Laura Woods has reminded Piers Morgan that Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tally from last season. The English forward is in fine form this campaign, scoring 16 goals in 26 games across competitions.

Ronaldo enjoyed a prolific first season back at Old Trafford after a blockbuster move from Juventus in the summer of 2021. He scored 24 goals in 38 appearances. The Portuguese legend has since left United and joined Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Morgan is a massive fan of Ronaldo and interviewed the striker, leading to the former Real Madrid attacker unceremoniously leaving the Red Devils in early November. While a guest on talkSPORT, he asked Woods if any player could beat the Portuguese's tally of 24 goals from the 2021-22 season:

“Would any of this brilliant new United team score as many goals for United this season as Ronaldo did for them last season?”

Woods responded by claiming that Rashford could do so:

“Rashford might!”

TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist backed Woods' claim:

“He’s going the right way about it!”

Rashford has more goals at this stage of the season than Ronaldo did last campaign. The Englishman continues to impress and scored the winner in Manchester United's 2-1 comeback victory over neighbours Manchester City in the derby (January 14).

The English attacker is some distance off from catching Ronaldo's overall tally for the Red Devils during his two spells at Old Trafford, though. Rashford trails the Portuguese by 36 goals.

Manchester United's Rashford pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford has sent Cristiano Ronaldo (right) a fond farewell message.

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United for a second time in November last year. His explosive interview with Morgan contributed to his departure as he claimed that the club had betrayed him.

Rashford took the time to pay tribute to the Portuguese forward despite his unceremonious exit from Old Trafford. He told reporters during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (via Manchester Evening News):

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best, and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

The English striker has reassumed the Red Devils' protagonist role following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit. He has been instrumental in Erik ten Hag's side's impressive campaign. They're fourth in the league after 18 games, trailing leaders Arsenal by nine points, and are the only English side still alive in four competitions.

Poll : 0 votes