Lausanne vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Lausanne and FC Astana will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualification tie on Thursday (August 7th). The game will be played at Stade de la Tuliere.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Thun in the Swiss Super League over the weekend. They went into the break behind following Christopher Ibayi's 10th-minute strike, while Genis Montolio made it 2-0 two minutes into the second half. Mamadou Sene pulled one back in the 77th minute.

Astana, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 away win over Zimbru Chisinau in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualification tie in the last round. Chinedu Geoffrey and Ousmane Camara scored first-half goals to help their side advance to this stage with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Lausanne booked their spot at this stage of the Qualifiers with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Vardar.

The winner of this tie will face either St Patrick's or Besiktas in the playoff round, while the loser will be eliminated from the continent.

Lausanne vs Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Astana's last five games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Lausanne's last 10 competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Astana's last five away games in the Conference League have produced fewer than three goals.

Six of Lausanne's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Lausanne vs Astana Prediction

Lausanne returned to European football after a 15-year absence. They struggled in their first match back, suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Vardar before overturning the first-leg deficit with a 5-0 trouncing in front of their fans. Three of their four competitive games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin, with all four producing three goals or more.

Astana are on a fine run of form, having lost just one of their last 11 games across competitions, winning eight games in this run.

Lausanne are the favorites. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lausanne 2-1 Astana

Lausanne vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lausanne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

