Lausanne vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21st 2025

Lausanne and Besiktas will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 21st). The game will be played at Stade de la Tuliere.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Vevey in the Swiss Cup first round over the weekend. They went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Gaossou Diakite and Muhannad Al Saad. Yannis Kali halved the deficit with four minutes left in regulation time.

Besiktas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Eypspor in their opening game of the Turkish Super Lig. They went ahead through Tammy Abraham's 19th-minute penalty, but Mame Thiam equalized 10 minutes later. Rafa Silva scored the match-winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

The Black Eagles will turn their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage of the qualifiers with a 7-3 aggregate win over St. Patrick's. Lausanne eliminated Astana with a 5-1 aggregate win.

The winner of this tie will advance to the Conference League main stage, while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Lausanne vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Besiktas' five games across competitions this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Seven of Lausanne's eight competitive games this term have produced over 2.5 goals.

Five of Besiktas' last six away games in the Conference League have witnessed goals at both ends, with four games producing three goals or more.

Besiktas have lost just one of six games against Swiss opposition (three wins).

Lausanne vs Besiktas Prediction

Lausanne returned to Europe for the first time in 15 years. They are two games away from making their bow in the main stage of the UEFA Conference League.

Besiktas started their continental campaign this term in the UEFA Europa League. They lost both games to Shakhtar Donetsk, which saw them drop to the Conference League. They have won all three games across competitions since then.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lausanne 1-2 Besiktas

Lausanne vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

