Lazio 1-1 Juventus: 5 hits and flops as Bianconeri concede a last-gasp equaliser | Serie A 2020-21

Felipe Caicedo's last-gasp goal at the death helped Lazio hold Juventus to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico as the defending champions ceded more ground to table-toppers AC Milan in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo's early opener in Rome appeared to have secured all three points for the Bianconeri, but that was not to be, as Caicedo came off the bench to equalise in the fifth minute of stoppage time after some great work by Joaquin Correa.

Till that moment, the visitors had done well to keep the Biancocelesti, who were missing their star striker Ciro Immobile, at bay, but a lapse in concentration as well as some poor man-marking allowed the hosts to salvage a share of the spoils.

Juventus trailed leaders AC Milan by three points before the kick-off at the Olimpico, but the Rossoneri's lead atop the Serie A could now increase while Simone Inzaghi's side are up to ninth in the table.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the match:

Hit: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Lazio to take his tally to six goals in the Serie A this season.

After missing a few games due to his COVID-19-enforced absence, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken little time to hit his stride on his return to action.

He netted twice past Spezia last weekend and had an assist in Juventus' Champions League win over Ferencvaros. Against Lazio, Ronaldo had his scoring boots on. He netted what turned out to be Juventus' only goal of the game, one that eventually helped Juventus take a point back to Turin, if not all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo since returning for Juventus:



vs. Spezia: two goals

vs. Ferencvaros: assist

vs. Lazio: goal pic.twitter.com/SarL7limPW — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 8, 2020

Advertisement

The 35-year old scored one of the easiest goals of his career when he tapped home from point-blank range after some good work down the right flank by Juan Cuadrado.

Ronaldo could and should have scored more against Lazio, though. He had two efforts parried by Pepe in the first half: one from open play and the other from a well-executed free-kick. Interspersed between those moments was a shot that rattled the crossbar as the Portuguese ace caused all sorts of problems to the Lazio defence.

He was subbed off in the 75th minute after what appeared to be a minor knock to his toe, but it was nevertheless a solid performance from the talismanic number 7, who continued his prolific start to the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

Flop: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala had another indifferent outing for Juventus.

Paulo Dybala's poor run of form compelled Andrea Pirlo to drop the Argentine to the bench. But it now seems that Dybala is just as awful off the bench too, as he looked too out of sorts against Lazio.

It was the Argentine's cheap surrender of possession that gave Lazio the throw-in, from which they scored their equalising goal.

I do want to explain again, for people that don’t seem to understand my dissatisfaction with Dybala. I will never deny his talent. He boasts magic. But for a a player in a top team who demands game time and a high salary with unwavering faith. I expect more consistency — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) November 8, 2020

Paulo Dybala broke forward down the right as Juventus looked to counter-attack, but his first touch was often heavy, and the ball went out of play.

The player looks seriously on the decline. Forget scoring truckloads of goals as he used to during his first few years in Turin, the 26-year old is underwhelming in every aspect of his game at the moment.