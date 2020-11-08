Lazio 1-1 Juventus: 5 Talking Points as Caicedo rescues hosts yet again | Serie A 2020-21

Lazio became the latest team to take points off Juventus in the Serie A this season after the hosts conjured a last-gasp equaliser against the stuttering reigning champions.

Felipe Caicedo was the hero for Lazio once again, cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener for the Bianconeri with virtually the last kick of the game. The player had also helped Lazio salvage a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League at Zenit St. Petersburg a few days earlier. Earlier in the season, Caicedo had scored two goals deep in injury time, as Lazio won a seven-goal thriller at Torino.

Juventus opened the scoring in the 15th minute after Juan Cuadrado raced down the right-wing and squared a ball for Cristiano Ronaldo to stick a leg out and score from close range. Lazio had a couple of half-chances, but it was Juventus who dominated, with Ronaldo also striking the post before the break.

There were more chances for Juventus, but as the game reached its finale, Lazio amped up the pressure, and it paid off in injury time. Joaquin Correa weaved his way into the box and set up substitute Caicedo, who turned and placed a gorgeous finish past Wojciech Szczesny into the bottom corner to spark scenes of huge celebration in the Lazio dugout.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo was key for Juventus yet again

The 2020-21 Serie A season seems to be one for the veterans, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have grabbed all the scoring records.

4 - @Cristiano has scored in each of his first four Serie A games this season - in the three points for a win era, only one @juventusfc player has found the net in his first four seasonal games: Paulo Dybala in 2017/18. Charged.#SerieA #LazioJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 8, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to have a game for Juventus in the 2020-21 season where he has not been involved in a goal; Ronaldo has scored six goals and two assists across five games for the Bianconeri this season.

Juventus' Portuguese talisman could have scored more than the one goal he managed against Lazio. He hit the woodwork instead of the top corner with a shot from the edge of the box in the first half and also forced Pepe Reina into a couple of great saves as the game went on.

Such has been Ronaldo's impact at Juventus this season that when he showed a hint of an ankle injury after a clash with Luis Alberto, a risk-averse Andrea Pirlo substituted his star player immediately.

#4 Ciro Immobile was a huge miss for Lazio

Lazio have the spectre of sanctions casting a shadow off the pitch after they were rumoured to have used players who had positive COVID-19 tests. One of these was Ciro Immobile, who was sorely missed against Juventus, with Lazio looking quite blunt in attack with last season's Capocannoniere winner.

It's not as if Lazio were particularly poor going forward - Joaquin Correa had a good game by all accounts. Yet Immobile's knack of turning half-chances into goals was sorely missed. Vedat Muriqi tried his best, but Ciro Immobile he is not.

Felipe Caicedo bailed out Simone Inzaghi yet again, but the gaffer cannot count on that to happen every game as Lazio aim for the top echelons of Serie A.

Ciro Immobile, Thomas Strakosha, and Lucas Leiva were included in #Lazio's squad list for their #SerieA match against Torino on November 1 even after testing positive for coronavirus.https://t.co/IaaQ2RrFWV — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) November 6, 2020