Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as defending champions extend UCL unbeaten run

Bayern Munich smashed Lazio by four goals to one in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. The Bavarians dominated the proceedings from the very start, and gave the hosts no chance of revival.

With this victory, the German champions extended their undefeated run to 18 games in the UCL.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's men after he intercepted a poorly misjudged backpass. Jamal Musiala soon doubled their advantage with a brilliant strike. Leroy Sane put the game to bed as he scored Bayern's third of the night just before half-time.

Francesco Acerbi made matters worse for Lazio as he scored an own goal to hand the visitors a four-goal lead.

Joaquin Correa pulled one back for the hosts as he split Bayern's entire defensive structure before slotting one past Manuel Neuer.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring

Manuel Neuer- 7/10

Manuel Neuer would have grabbed himself a clean sheet if Bayern's defenders did not switch off for Lazio's only goal of the night. He was quite comfortable between the sticks otherwise. Did his job with utmost perfection whenever called upon.

Niklas Sule- 7.5/10

Niklas Sule put in a solid performance at the right-back position. He kept Ciro Immobile in check and successfully neutralized the threat posed by him. Sule was astute offensively as well as defensively.

Jerome Boateng- 7/10

Jerome Boateng had a decent game, but could have done better to prevent Lazio from scoring. He retreated in his own box allowing opposition players more space to exploit. Besides that, he was quite composed on the ball and helped the side build from back. Boateng won six duels and made five recoveries.

David Alaba- 7/10

David Alaba was equally responsible for the hosts pulling one back. He did not try pressurising Correa or blocking his shot, thus allowing him more time to lock in his target. But was solid for remaining part of it. Alaba completed the most number of passes (89) throughout the game.

Alphonso Davies- 7/10

Alphonso Davies was kept busy by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Correa throughout the game. But he managed to deal with them well. The 20-year-old won eight duels, completed three dribbles, made seven recoveries and won a tackle in the game.

Joshua Kimmich- 7/10

Joshua Kimmich endured a tough night as he and Leon Goretzka were outnumbered in the center of the park. Despite that, he tried taking charge of the midfield. He made seven recoveries, five interceptions and was quite vital to the Bavarians transition from defense to attack.

Leon Goretzka- 7.5/10

Leon Goretzka did not see much of the ball, but made sure whenever he was on it, he made a substantial impact. He tried breaking the defensive structure with his incisive passes. Goretzka even went on to set up Musiala for Bayern's second of the night.

Leroy Sane- 8/10

Leroy Sane would be content with his performance last night. The German international bagged himself a goal. Sane wreaked havoc on the right flank and was too hot to handle for the hosts. He won nine duels, completed five dribbles, made six recoveries and won two tackles during his stay on the pitch.

Jamal Musiala- 7.5/10

Jamal Musiala endured a difficult start to the game as he was bullied away by the hosts. But his spectacular strike to double his side's advantage in the 24th minute eased up things for him. With his goal he became the youngest goal-scorer for Bayern in the competition.

17 years, 363 days old. - @JamalMusiala is now FC Bayern's youngest ever Champions League scorer.



Incredible. ⭐️#LAZFCB pic.twitter.com/UA16z0W9G5 — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) February 23, 2021

Kingsley Coman- 6.5/10

KIngsley Coman put in a decent performance. He was quite instrumental in Bayern's third goal of the night. Following an impressive counter, Coman's shot was pushed away by Pepe Reina which was eventually slotted in by Sane.

Robert Lewandowski- 8.5/10

Robert Lewandowski was his usual self as he scored once again to become the third-highest goal scorer in the history of UEFA Champions League. The Polish international pounced on the ball after an error from Mateo Musacchio to open the scoring for Bayern.

Lewandowski now has the THIRD most UCL goals in tournament history!



Elite baller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fykWW28JBD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 23, 2021

Substitutes

Javier Martinez- 6.5/10

Came on in the 63rd minute for Goretzka. Did his job well and kept hold of the midfield.

Lucas Hernandez- 6.5/10

Lucas Hernandez was brought on in the 75th minute for Coman. The Frenchman didn't put a foot wrong and played his part perfectly. He did not allow the hosts of having any breakthroughs.

Bouna Sarr- N/A

Came on too late to warrant a rating.

Eric Maxim-Chupo Moting- N/A

Did not have any impact on the game.