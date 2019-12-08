×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Lazio 3-1 Juventus: 3 Talking Points | Serie A 2019-20

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
08 Dec 2019, 06:29 IST

Lazio players celebrate
Lazio players celebrate

Incredible scenes at the Stadio Olimpico as Lazio came from behind to end Juventus' unbeaten run this season.

It all started as a normal day at the office for the Italian champions, as Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute, however, the hosts clawed their way level just before half time, thanks to a Luis Filipe header.

In the 69th minute, Juan Cuadrado was given a red card for a cynical foul, and Juventus were left to rue their inferior numbers in the minutes that followed. Mere moments after the sending off, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic received an exquisite pass from Luis Alberto to put the home side ahead, as the Serbian drilled a low shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus frantically tried to rally back, however, they were blindsided late on when Lazio broke away on the counter and Felipe Caicedo was on hand to blast the ball well beyond the reach of the defiant Juve goalkeeper.

The loss leaves Juventus 2 points behind current leaders Inter Milan. In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the encounter.

#3 Juventus' unbeaten run broken

Juventus
Juventus' players hand their heads in despair

Let's get the obvious bit out of the way first. The Italian champions have been living on the edge lately, because, despite their unbeaten run under Maurizio Sarri, they have sneaked narrow wins more often than not.

The Turin giants have not been at their very best, as Sarri hasn't managed to impose his famous Sarriball system yet. The majority of their wins so far have been by single-goal margins, and they have scored fewer goals than they did at this stage last term.

It was only a matter of time before their feeble unbeaten run was to come to an end, and before the encounter, many believed Lazio could make the champions fall. Simone Inzaghi's side has been on a run of great form, winning 6 consecutive games before this game, scoring a mammoth 33 goals in 14 games on their way to 3rd spot.

The Italian capital club proved their run of form isn't a fluke, as they shattered Juventus' unbeaten record efficiently and impressively.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Lazio Football Cristiano Ronaldo Felipe Caicedo Maurizio Sarri Stadio Olimpico
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT INT ROM
0 - 0
 Internazionale vs Roma
FT ATA HEL
3 - 2
 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona
FT UDI NAP
1 - 1
 Udinese vs Napoli
FT LAZ JUV
3 - 1
 Lazio vs Juventus
FT LEC GEN
2 - 2
 Lecce vs Genoa
FT SAS CAG
2 - 2
 Sassuolo vs Cagliari
FT SPA BRE
0 - 1
 SPAL vs Brescia
FT TOR FIO
2 - 1
 Torino vs Fiorentina
FT SAM PAR
0 - 1
 Sampdoria vs Parma
FT BOL MIL
2 - 3
 Bologna vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us