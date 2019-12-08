Lazio 3-1 Juventus: 3 Talking Points | Serie A 2019-20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 06:29 IST SHARE

Lazio players celebrate

Incredible scenes at the Stadio Olimpico as Lazio came from behind to end Juventus' unbeaten run this season.

It all started as a normal day at the office for the Italian champions, as Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute, however, the hosts clawed their way level just before half time, thanks to a Luis Filipe header.

In the 69th minute, Juan Cuadrado was given a red card for a cynical foul, and Juventus were left to rue their inferior numbers in the minutes that followed. Mere moments after the sending off, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic received an exquisite pass from Luis Alberto to put the home side ahead, as the Serbian drilled a low shot past Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus frantically tried to rally back, however, they were blindsided late on when Lazio broke away on the counter and Felipe Caicedo was on hand to blast the ball well beyond the reach of the defiant Juve goalkeeper.

The loss leaves Juventus 2 points behind current leaders Inter Milan. In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the encounter.

#3 Juventus' unbeaten run broken

Juventus' players hand their heads in despair

Let's get the obvious bit out of the way first. The Italian champions have been living on the edge lately, because, despite their unbeaten run under Maurizio Sarri, they have sneaked narrow wins more often than not.

The Turin giants have not been at their very best, as Sarri hasn't managed to impose his famous Sarriball system yet. The majority of their wins so far have been by single-goal margins, and they have scored fewer goals than they did at this stage last term.

It was only a matter of time before their feeble unbeaten run was to come to an end, and before the encounter, many believed Lazio could make the champions fall. Simone Inzaghi's side has been on a run of great form, winning 6 consecutive games before this game, scoring a mammoth 33 goals in 14 games on their way to 3rd spot.

The Italian capital club proved their run of form isn't a fluke, as they shattered Juventus' unbeaten record efficiently and impressively.

1 / 2 NEXT