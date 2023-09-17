Lazio vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19, 2023

Lazio and Atletico Madrid get the action underway in Group E of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League when they go head-to-head at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday (September 19).

Having suffered domestic defeats at the weekend, both sides will look to return to winning ways and begin the quest for continental glory on high. Lazio were sent crashing back to earth on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat to Juventus in Serie A.

Before that, Maurizio Sarri’s men had picked up their first win of the season. Lazio beat holders Napoli 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to snap their four-game losing streak against the Partenopei. Lazio are 15th in the standings, having picked up just three points from four games.

Meanwhile, Atletico were condemned to their first defeat of the season at the weekend, as they were beaten 3-0 by Valencia in La Liga.

Diego Simeone's men had picked up one draw and three wins in their opening four games this season, including a 7-0 mauling of Rayo Vallecano on August 28. Atletico have picked up seven points from their opening four games to sit seventh in the La Liga table, level on points with Cadiz, Getafe and Real Betis.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between Lazio and Atletico, with the Spanish side winning all three previous games.

Simeone’s side are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games across competitions, winning four since July.

Lazio have lost all but one of their last six games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Napoli on September 2 being the exception.

Atletico have won just once n their last six competitive away games, losing twice, since May.

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Lazio have not had it easy in the new Serie A campaign as they seek a morale-boosting victory in the continent. However, they face a well-drilled Atletico side who have won all three previous meetings. Nevertheless, expect a cagey affair, with Simeone’s side to return to winning ways, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Atletico

Lazio vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Lazio’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Lazio’s last five outings.)